Hyderabad, February 1: In an incident of online fraud, a 40-year-old man was duped for Rs 99,999 by cyber fraudsters in Hyderabad. The victim is a pilot who works for a commercial airline. A complaint was registered in the matter on Tuesday. The complaint is a resident of Narsingi under the jurisdiction of Cyberabad Commissionerate. The fraudsters cheated the pilot on the pretext of updating his bank's Know Your Customer (KYC) process. Online Fraud In Pune: 36-Year-Old Woman Duped Of Rs 45,000 By Cyber Fraudster Posing As Security Personnel; Case Registered.

According to a report published in The New India Express, the victim received a message by the accused asking him to click on it for updating his PAN card. The 40-year-old pilot clicked on the link provided in the SMS. He then entered his bank details and OTPs, which he received on his mobile in the link.

As per the report, the message read, "Dear HDFC user your HDFC Net Banking Account will be blocked today. Please click on the link and update your PAN CARD number immediately. (Followed by the link)." As soon as the victim entered the details and the OTPs, Rs 99,999 got debited from his account. Online Fraud In Pune: Senior Clerk Duped Of Rs 1.70 Lakh By Cyber Fraudster By Posing As Credit Card Employee; Case Registered.

After realising that he had been duped, the pilot approached the police and blocked his account's net banking. The complaint was registered at the Narsingi police station. On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered against unknown people. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

