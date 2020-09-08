Panaji, Sept 8 (PTI) As many as 457 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Goa, while nine died of the infection on Tuesday, an official from the health department said.

Apart from this, 448 people were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recoveries in the coastal state to 16,875, the official said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 5 Die After Inhaling Poisonous Gas While Trying to Rescue Calf From Well.

With the detection of 457 fresh COVID-19 cases, the state's tally now stands at 21,630, he said.

Of the 2,242 swab samples that were tested, reports of 1,317 were negative, 457 were positive and 468 reports are awaited, the official said.

Also Read | India-China Border Standoff in Ladakh: Chinese Troops With Spears, Guns Again Near Indian Position at LAC; Fresh Skirmish Likely.

Moreover, nine people died of the infection, taking the death toll to 256, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 21,638, new cases 457, deaths 256, discharged 16,875, active cases 4,499, samples tested till date 2,15,345.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)