Panaji, Aug 29 (PTI) With the detection of 547 fresh infections on Saturday, Goa's COVID-19 caseload rose to 16,553, an official from the health department said.

At least 433 patients were discharged after recovering from the deadly infection, taking the number of recoveries to 12,729, the official said.

Apart from this, three patients, including two senior citizens, succumbed to the infection on Saturday, he said.

The latest casualties have taken the toll to 178 in the coastal state, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 16,553, new cases 547, deaths 178, discharged 12,729, active cases 3,646, samples tested till date 1,95,084.

