Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): A total of 259 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Goa on Saturday taking the state's count of coronavirus cases to 8,206.

Goa Health Department said the total count includes 2,332 active cases and 72 deaths.

With a spike of 61,537 new COVID-19 cases, India's COVID-19 count reached 20,88,612 on Saturday. (ANI)

