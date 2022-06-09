Panaji, Jun 9 (PTI) Goa on Thursday reported 67 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the cumulative infection count in the state to 2,46,259, a health department official said.

The death toll due to the virus remained unchanged at 3,832 as no fatality was reported during the day.

A total of 42 patients were discharged from hospitals on Thursday, taking the recovery count to 2,42,026, the official said, adding that there are 401 active cases in the coastal state at present.

At least 986 swab samples were tested during the day, which raised the overall test count in the state to 19,58,578.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 2,46,259, new cases 67, death toll 3,832, recoveries 2,42,026, active cases 401, samples tested to date 19,58,578.

