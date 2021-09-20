Panaji, Sep 20 (PTI) Goa on Monday added 85 COVID-19 cases to its tally, which reached 1,75,583, while the day also saw one death and 48 people getting discharged, an official said.

The toll in the state is 3,295 and the recovery count stands at 1,71,478, leaving it with an active tally of 810, he said.

With 3,725 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests conducted in Goa went up to 13,03,331, he added.

