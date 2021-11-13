Panaji, Nov 13 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa reached 1,78,467 after 22 cases were detected on Saturday, while two deaths took the toll to 3,374, an official said.

The discharge of 36 people increased the recovery count to 1,74,830, leaving the state with an active caseload of 263, he said.

With 2,705 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 15,04,201, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,78,467, new cases 22, death toll 3374, discharged 174830, active cases 263, samples tested till date 15,04,201.

