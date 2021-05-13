Panaji, May 13 (PTI) At least 2,491 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 63 died of the infection in Goa on Thursday, an official from the state health department said.

With this, the coastal state's caseload has risen to 1,30,130 and the toll has reached 1,937, the official said.

The count of recoveries rose to 95,240, after 2,266 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities during the day, he said, adding that the state is now left with 32,953 active cases.

With the addition of 7,084 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 7,40,931, the official said.

