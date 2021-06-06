Panaji, Jun 6 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 403 and reached 1,59,393 on Sunday, while the day also saw 16 deaths and 1,449 recoveries, an official said.

The state's toll stands at 2,760 and the recovery count is 1,49,479, leaving it with an active caseload of 7,154, he said.

With 3,022 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 8,45,942, the official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,59,393, new cases 403, death toll 2760, discharged 149479, active cases 7154, samples tested till date 8,45,942.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)