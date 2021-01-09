Panaji, Jan 9 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 81 and reached 51,790 on Saturday, while the toll touched 746 with two people succumbing to the infection, an official said.

The number of people who have recovered rose to 50,177 with 89 getting discharged on Saturday, leaving the state with 867 active cases, he added.

With 2,207 tests conducted on Saturday, the overall number of tests in Goa went up to 4,14,869, he added.

