Panaji, Aug 14 (PTI) Goa on Saturday reported 88 new coronavirus positive cases and 120 recoveries, a health department official said.

Also Read | Independence Day 2021 Celebrations: Olympians, COVID-19 Warriors To Be Part of I-Day at Red Fort.

The death toll remained unchanged at 3,168 with no fresh COVID-19 fatality being reported during the day.

Also Read | Independence Day 2021: PM Narendra Modi To Lead 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' From Red Fort on August 15 Marking the 75 Years of Independent India.

With the new additions, the number of cases in Goa rose to 1,72,431 and recoveries to 1,68,338, leaving the state with 925 active cases, the official said.

With 5,416 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus so far in Goa has gone up to 11,23,864, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,72,431, new cases 88, death toll 3,168, discharged 1,68,338, active cases 925, samples tested till date 11,23,864.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)