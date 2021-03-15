Panaji, Mar 15 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 89 and reached 56,006 on Monday, while the toll rose by one and the recovery count by 62 during the day, an official said.

The state has so far seen 807 patients dying from the infection and 54,424 getting discharged post recovery, leaving it with 775 active cases, he added.

With 1,354 samples being examined on Monday, the overall number of tests in Goa went up to 5,15,663, he said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 56,006, new cases 89, death toll 807, discharged 54,424, active cases 775, samples tested till date 5,15,663.

