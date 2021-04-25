Panaji, Apr 25 (PTI) The Goa government will increase by 500 to 600 the number of beds at COVID-19 hospitals in the state in view of the surge in infections, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Sunday.

"In view of the surge in cases in the state of Goa and the constant increase in demand for beds with oxygen, we have taken a collective decision to increase the number of beds to ensure there is no shortage and all patients receive immediate care," Rane said in a statement.

He said the state health department will convert the super speciality block of the Goa Medical College and Hospital near here into a COVID-19 hospital.

"Other hospitals which include the GMC, South Goa District Hospital, ESI Hospital, Sub-District Hospital Ponda and Cansaulim Hospital will also be requisitioned to create additional capacity of 500 to 600 beds," the minister added.

Rane said the state government's objective is to create more than 2,000 oxygen beds in order to tackle the surge in cases.

"We are relentlessly working towards saving precious lives of the people of Goa," he added.

As of April 24, Goa's overall count of infections stood at 75,184 and the death toll 993, as per the state health department.

