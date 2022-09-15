Panaji (Goa) [India], September 15 (ANI): With an aim to keep the beach clean and safe for tourists, the government of Goa will organise a beach cleanliness drive on September 17, said the officials on Thursday.

The program has been titled 'Clean Coast, Safe Sea program' and will start at 8 AM on International Coastal Clean Up Day.

Also Read | Punjab, Delhi AAP Govts Join Hands to Combat Stubble Burning, Soon To Launch Pilot Project to Manage Crop Residue.

The drive is organised in association with the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Ministry of Tourism Government of Goa, at various beaches.

"Goa, being a tourist state famous for Sun, Sand and Sea, it is important to keep the beaches clean and safe for the tourists. To achieve the objective and create more awareness about Clean Coast and Safe Sea the program is organised at Miramar, Calangute, Colva and Canacona beaches," Tweeted Goa CM Pramod P Sawant.

Also Read | Amazon Alexa Will Soon Allow Advertisers To Answer Common Customer Questions.

He further appealed to the masses to join the program.

"I appeal to everyone to join the program. We have decided to celebrate the Seva Pakhawada on the occasion of Hon'ble PM's Birthday, The Clean Coast, Safe Sea program is a good start alongside the Seva Pakhwada," he added.

Earlier eight Congress MLAs, including former Goa CM Digambar Kamat and Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo, met with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at the Assembly Complex ahead of joining the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday.

The eight MLAs who met with CM Sawant are Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes.

Goa CM Sawant also took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra and said, "Congress Chhodo Yatra will begin from Goa now" while welcoming the leaders.

The BJP already holds a majority of 25 in the House of 40 of which its own 20 MLAs with two others from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and three independent leaders. After the joining of eight Congress MLAs, its count will rise to 33. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)