Panaji, Dec 13 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 57 to reach 49,362 on Sunday, a health department official said.

With the death of one patient during the day, the toll mounted to 706, he said.

Also Read | Shikara Carrying BJP Workers, Mediapersons Capsizes During DDC Poll Campaign in Srinagar's Dal Lake (Watch Video).

The number of recovered patients in the state rose to 47,590 as 101 of them got discharge on Sunday.

The number of active cases in the state is now 1,066, the official said.

Also Read | Bannanje Govindacharya Dies at 84: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Renowned Sanskrit Scholar’s Demise.

"So far, 3,70,690 samples have been tested across the state, of which 803 were tested today," he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 49,362, new cases 57, death toll 706, discharged 47,590, active cases 1,066 and samples tested till date 3,70,690. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)