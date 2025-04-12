North Goa (Goa) [India], April 12 (ANI): The Ribandar crime branch in Goa arrested 1 Ghana national for alleged possession of over "commercial quantity" of 60 MDMA tablets of about 26 grams worth, officials said on Saturday.

Sebastian Duah (35) was arrested late Friday night by the crime branch team led by Police Inspector Vikas Deykar. A six-member team consisting of ASI Sriram Salgaonkar, HC Mangesh Deshpande, PC Sushant Pagi, PC Rupesh Gaikwad, and PC Prakash Utkuri conducted a narcotics raid near the cemetery in Rauta Vaddo, Bardez Goa, between 8.58 PM and 11.25 PM.

The accused was allegedly found in possession of one transparent polythene packet containing 60 pink, brown and orange colours tablets in rectangular and triangular shapes, which were suspected to be Ecstasy Tablets/MDMA.

The statement by the crime read, "A psychotropic substance weighing 26.304 grams worth Rs 15,00,000 approximately in international market, which are concealed in dickey of blue colour scooter of make Yamaha Fascino."

The Crime Branch has registered the offence under Section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

On April 5, an Israeli national, Yaniv Benaim, was arrested by the Goa Police's Anti Narcotics Control team for allegedly possessing Rs 8.7 lakh worth of cocaine and charas.

The Israeli national was arrested during a raid in Siolim. According to officials, the person is also on bail in another case in Uttarakhand and was arrested there while trying to flee India.

Earlier on March 28, South Goa police conducted an awareness drive among students, local taxi drivers and the general public against drug abuse and illicit trafficking, appealing to the community to assist the police in curbing the drug menace.

"Awareness drive among Youth/Students, local taxi drivers & general public conducted on Drugs Abuse & illicit Trafficking, appealing community engagement & assisting Police to curb illicit drug menace in the society," read a post by South Goa's Superintendent of Police. (ANI)

