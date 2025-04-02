Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 2 (ANI): Lieutenant General Rajan Sharawat, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Rising Star Corps, called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday and discussed various important aspects pertaining to the prevailing security scenario.

He was accompanied by Maj Gen Mukesh Bhanwala, GOC Tiger Division.

Also Read | Banaskantha Firecracker Factory Blast: 21 Killed As Explosion Flattens Illegal Firecracker Godown in Gujarat.

Earlier on March 31, the LG met family members of the security personnel who lost their lives while combatting terrorists in Kathua.

LG Sinha paid homage to the fallen personnel, honouring their supreme sacrifice in defending the nation.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on April 2: Ajay Devgn, Michael Clarke, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Pedro Pascal - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on April 2.

Expressing his condolences, Sinha wrote on X, "Visited the families of our Brave Sons of Maa Bharti, who attained Martyrdom while fighting the terrorists in Kathua. The supreme sacrifice of SgCT Balvinder Singh Chib, SgCT Jaswant Singh, HC Jagbir Singh, and SgCT Tariq Ahmed will never be forgotten."

He emphasized that the nation stands united in honoring the courage and valor of the slain personnel. "This grateful nation salutes their unwavering courage & valour. We stand firmly with the bereaved family members in this hour of grief. I assure that the government will extend all assistance and support to the families of our bravehearts," he added.

Earlier, four security personnel were killed in action during the counter-terror operation 'Safiyan' in the Kathua region.

Head Constable Jagbir Singh, Selection Grade Constable (SgCT) Balvinder Singh, SgCT Jaswant Singh, and SgCT Tariq Ahmed were killed in action, while two terrorists were neutralized. Security forces also recovered war-like stores from the encounter site.

Security forces have intensified their efforts in the Kathua-Samba region, launching a search operation in the Samba sector near the international border to sanitise the area. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)