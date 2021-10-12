Kaalratri will be worshipped on the seventh day of Navratri (Saptami) on Monday.

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Goddess Kaalratri will be worshipped on the seventh day of Navratri (Saptami) on Tuesday.

The seventh day of Navratri is dedicated to Kaalratri who is considered to be the fiercest form of Goddess Durga and is described as the destroyer of all evil and negative energies.

Goddess Kaalratri rides a donkey and wears a garland of skulls around her neck. Kaalratri is a Sanskrit word that means the one who brings the death of darkness.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, a member of the Minto Road Puja Committee in Delhi, said, "We offer our prayers twice in a day on the seventh day of Navratri. We have a tradition of offering special Khichdi to Goddess Kaalratri in a special prayer. We perform Shringaar puja of Goddess Kaalratri."

When asked about COVID-19 protocols, he said, "We will be completely complying with the DDMA issued guidelines and just like last year the pandal will be set in a restricted manner inside the puja campus."

The celebrations of Sharad (autumn) Navratri involve worshipping Goddess Durga and her nine forms. Shardiya Navratri begins from the first date of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month, in which the divine forms of Maa Durga are worshipped for nine days.

However, this year Navratri will last only for eight days, which have started on October 7 and end on October 14. (ANI)

