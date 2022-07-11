New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): A Delhi Court has issued summons to Canada-based filmmaker Leena Manimekalai and others on a plea over the controversial poster of her documentary 'Kaali,' and has asked her to appear before the court on August 6.

The plea sought an interim injunction to restrain the defendants from depicting Goddess Kaali in the way they have depicted in a poster and video.

Also Read | Amarnath Yatra: Now, Direct Helicopter Services From Srinagar to Panjtarni for Amarnath Yatris.

Civil Judge Abhishek Kumar of Delhi's Tis Hazari Court in an order passed on July 8, 2022, issued "summons of the suit and notice of the injunction application" under Order 39 Rule 1 and 2 CPC to the defendants - Leena Manimekalai and Touring Talkies Media Private Limited - for August 6.

The judge said the relief of interim injunction is discretionary relief. Further, as held by Supreme Court in a number of cases, the ex-parte ad-interim injunction has to be granted in exceptional circumstances. The judge said that the defendant needs to be heard before passing any order.

Also Read | Kaali Poster Row: Delhi Court Summons Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai.

Advocate Raj Gaurav filed the suit seeking a permanent and mandatory injunction against the defendants. He stated that the defendants have depicted the Hindu Goddess Kali in a very uncalled way in posters and promo videos for their upcoming movie "Kaali".

The poster of the film depicts Goddess Kali smoking cigarettes which not only hurts the religious sentiments of common Hindus but is also against the basics of morality and decency, he added.

The plea said that the poster was tweeted by Leena Manimekalai from her Twitter handle.

The plaintiff sought an interim injunction to restrain the defendants temporarily from depicting Goddess Kaali in the way they have depicted in the poster and video and the tweet.

The Delhi Police have filed a case against Leena Manimekalai in connection with the controversial poster of her documentary.

The Indian High Commission in Canada had urged authorities to withdraw the "disrespectful depiction of Hindu Gods" showcased at the Aga Khan Museum, Toronto. The appeal came in the wake of a social media uproar over the controversial poster of the documentary. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)