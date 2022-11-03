Pune, Nov 3 (PTI) A fire broke out in a scrap godown in Kondhwa area of Pune on Thursday evening, resulting in one person sustaining a minor burn injury to his hand, an official said.

The blaze took place in Tilekar nagar in Kondhwa area and items such as boxes, wires, sheets stored in the godown were completely destroyed, he said.

"Five fire tenders and two water tankers were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused. We removed five acetylene cylinders and 12 LPG cylinders from the godown as part of the fire-fighting operation," he said.

A 45-year-old worker of the godown sustained minor burns on his hand and has been hospitalised, the fire brigade official added.

