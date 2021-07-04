A visual of the godown in Aurangabad (Photo/ANI)

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 (ANI): A godown in Maharashtra's Aurangabad loaded with plastic items was gutted in fire on Sunday.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

"We will review their documents. There were plastic items at the godown. A detailed inquiry will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the fire," Police Sub Inspector S Patil said. (ANI)

