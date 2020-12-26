Hyderabad, December 26: Gold bars weighing 1.4 kg and valued at over Rs 67 lakh were seized at the airport here from a woman, who arrived from Dubai on Saturday, customs officials said.

The passenger was intercepted during a routine customs check and was found to have concealed five gold bars and jewellery of 22 carats in her baggage, an official release said. Hanuman Beniwal-Led RLP Quits NDA in Protest Against Farm Laws, Second BJP Ally to Leave Alliance After Akali Dal.

The gold bars weighed 1,427.63 grams and were estimated to be worth Rs 67.84 lakh, while the jewellery weighed 593.55 grams and was worth Rs 28.2 lakh, it said. The smuggled goods were seized under the Customs Act and an investigation is underway, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)