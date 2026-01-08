Ahead of its much-anticipated theatrical release, the makers of The RajaSaab, touted as one of the biggest upcoming horror-fantasy entertainers, hosted a grand pre-release party in Hyderabad today, offering media and fans a closer glimpse into the world of the film. The event was attended by producer Vishwa Prasad, director Maruthi, actors Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar, along with other members of the cast. ‘The RajaSaab’: All You Need To Know About Prabhas’ Film!

'The RajaSaab' Pre-Release Party in Hyderabad – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Latestly (@latestly)

‘The RajaSaab’ Set Showcased at Pre-Release Event

The celebration took place at the specially constructed RajaSaab set, created exclusively for the film, spanning over 40,000 square feet - allowing guests to experience the scale and atmosphere of the movie’s world firsthand. Addressing the media, producer Vishwa Prasad spoke about the scale and vision behind the project, expressing confidence in the film’s appeal across audiences. ‘The RajaSaab’: ‘Spirit’ Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Joins Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar for a Fun Interview (Watch Promo)

Riddhi Kumar Thanks Media

“Like everyone said, we started this journey three years back. We wanted to make a horror-comedy film with one of the biggest Pan-India stars, without changing the structure too much. At the same time, we wanted to see how we could balance the identity and find opportunities to introduce Mohra horror-fantasy — something that hasn’t really been explored much in Indian cinema.” Actor Riddhi Kumar shared her experience of being part of the film and working with the team. “Thank you so much, thank you media. You are our real world — the ones who turn our reel world into reality. We are all very happy that you’ve come today. Everyone was saying that Nidhi and I are wearing red sarees — so red for the Rebel Star. We are all representing him and missing him.”

Nidhhi Agerwal Praises 'RajaSaab' Team

Nidhhi Agerwal, who plays a pivotal role in the film, spoke about the excitement building up ahead of the release. “RajaSaab is the most special film of my career. The most important thing is that I worked with my team. I don’t think I’ve ever had this much fun on a set. I have never been treated with so much love and so much respect. Thank you to Maruthi sir for casting me in this movie. Thank you SKN sir. Thank you Prabhas — I think I’ve become a more darling fan.” Director Maruthi spoke about bringing the film to life and collaborating with the cast and crew. “Finally, the day has come. To the national media, thank you so much for being here. This is our set, this is our world. We lived in this house and nearby areas for almost one and a half years. Now the movie is finally here. This film is very strong in hero characterization, and you will enjoy it.” ‘The RajaSaab’: Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal Attend Grand ‘Naache Naache’ Song Launch of Prabhas’ Upcoming Pan-India Release.

‘The RajaSaab’ Gears Up for Pan-India Release

With strong buzz, striking promotional material, and a star-studded team backing it, The RajaSaab continues to generate excitement as it gears up for its grand release. Directed and written by Maruthi, The RajaSaab is produced by People Media Factory and also stars Sanjay Dutt and Boman Irani. The film is slated for a pan-India release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on 9 January 2025.

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)