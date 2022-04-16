Mangaluru (K'taka), Apr 16 (PTI) Customs officials at Mangaluru International Airport in the city confiscated gold worth Rs 5.34 lakh that was being illegally transported by concealing it in the buttons of a burkha, sources said on Saturday.

According to the Customs officials, the accused woman arrived from Dubai to the city on April 15 evening.

In total, 100 gm of gold of 24 carat purity was smuggled in the form of small ring-shaped circular split washer type objects concealed inside the press buttons of the burkha.

Further investigation is being carried out by the Customs authorities, the sources said.

