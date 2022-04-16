Mumbai, April 16: A 21-year-old male college student was on Wednesday booked by Arnala police for killing a minor girl inside a hotel room at Arnala, Virar and later killing himself by jumping before a running local train between Borivli and Kandivli.

The man, identified as Abhishek Shah, left the resort under the pretext of purchasing food and did not return. Later in the day, the Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP) registered a case of accidental death after Shah’s body was found on the tracks.

Shah's parents have identified the body, said Sr PI Raju Mane of Arnala Coastal police.

The man allegedly blackmailed the 17-year-old girl by threatening to share her personal videos on social media, said Mane, adding that Shah had demanded ₹15,000 from the victim which she took from her mother after narrating the entire incident, reported Hindustan Times.

“Shah and the victim checked inside the Harshad Resort at Arnala late afternoon on Wednesday. At around 3.30 pm, the man left the room and told the manager that he was going to purchase some food. After Shah did not return or answer calls, the manager suspected something amiss and opened the room to find the minor smothered to death,” said Mane and we were informed.

We have sent the body for post mortem and its report is awaited said, Mane.

According to the police, the accused first smothered the girl with a pillow and strangulated her later to make sure that she was dead.

In the meantime, the Borivali GRP informed us that an identified body was found so we informed the parents of the incident and they identified Shah from the clothes, said Mane.

We have registered a case of murder under Section 302 of the IPC and further investigation is ongoing, he said, adding that they will also investigate how the hotel allowed entry to a minor with the man.

