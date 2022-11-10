Chandigarh, Nov 10 (PTI) Gold worth Rs 8.44 lakh was seized from a passenger who arrived at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport here from Dubai, the Customs department said on Thursday.

Customs officials intercepted the passenger when he was trying to cross the 'green channel', it said in a statement.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray Says Probe Agencies Acting Like ‘Centre’s Pets’, Court Bail Order on Sanjay Raut Guide for Country.

A search of his two trolley bags led to the recovery of 160.5 grams of gold. The gold was concealed in small silver-coloured metal pieces placed in the wheel of the bags, according to the statement.

The gold seized has a market value of Rs 844,390. It was confiscated for being illegally imported into India, the department said.

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu Walks Down to Shree Jaganath Temple, Kneels Down at Lion’s Gate (Watch Video).

Further investigation is underway, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)