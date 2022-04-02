Kochi, Apr 2 (PTI) Healthcare institutes and hospitals must focus on patient safety for better clinical outcomes, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said on Saturday.

He was speaking after inaugurating the sixth international conference of consortium of accredited healthcare organizations (CAHOCON-2022).

Khan said good health is a 'blessing' and right to health is considered as the fundamental right to life.

"Good Health is the greatest blessing... The right to health is now recognized as an important aspect in the fundamental right to life. Thus the improvement in quality of healthcare and setting higher benchmarks in patient safety are steps towards realising constitutional obligation," Khan said.

He also expressed gratitude to the healthcare workers and praised them for their relentless efforts in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.

CAHO, an association of healthcare institutions, diagnostics centres and individuals to promote quality, patient safety and accreditation in healthcare, is organising the annual event with an aim to bring all stakeholders across the healthcare spectrum on a common platform, the organisers said in a press meet here.

The theme of CAHOCON 2022 - Building Culture of Safety in Healthcare, aims at aiding healthcare institutions to focus on patient safety and in restoring the trust of the community.

Around 1,000 delegates are participating in the two-day conference in which national and international experts are deliberating on various topics.

To encourage best practices and quality culture, awards will be given for Process Excellence, Best CSSD, Young Quality Achiever, Quality Champion and the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Pre-conference workshops are also being organised in leading hospitals of Kochi including Rajagiri Hospital, Aster Medcity, Renai Medicity, Lourdes Hospital, CIMAR, VPS Lakeshore and Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences.

