New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ram Gopal Yadav on Thursday criticised the central government over the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, labelling it as "unfair". He said the government intended to give the land away to the industrialists.

"We consider the Waqf Bill to be unfair. All the land in the country has been given to big industrialists. Now, the intention is to give this land also to the same industrialists," Yadav told ANI.

Also Read | Ram Navami 2025: From Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to Shobha Yatras in Jharkhand & Bihar, Here's How the Festival Is Celebrated Across the Country.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat said that the Waqf amendment bill was passed on the "foundation of hatred" and to "harass minorities".

"This bill has been passed on the foundation of hatred. It has been brought to harass minorities and to break their morale. It feels as though this bill has been introduced with a sense of vengeance.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 3, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Meanwhile, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) member Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said that if the Rajya Sabha passes the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, they will challenge it in court.

"If this bill is passed in Rajya Sabha, we will challenge it in court. We are confident that we will get justice and relief in this matter based on constitutional facts," Maulana Khalid Rashid told ANI.

He said that the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) and Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party were expected to oppose the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act since the Muslim community supports them in their respective states.

"We had hoped that JD(U) and TDP might oppose this bill as both these parties were supported by the Muslim community in their respective states. We also think that it would have been better if other parties had opposed this bill with more facts and figures. The Opposition opposed and raised their objections to this bill," Malauana Khalid Rashid said.

The Lok Sabha passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 after a marathon and heated debate. During this debate, members of the INDIA bloc fiercely opposed the legislation, while the BJP and its allies strongly supported it, saying it would bring transparency and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards.

The House sat beyond midnight to pass the legislation. Speaker Om Birla later announced the division's result. "Subject to correction, Ayes 288, Noes 232. The majority is in favour of the proposal," he said.

The government introduced the revised bill after incorporating the recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which examined the legislation introduced in August last year. The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India.

It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)