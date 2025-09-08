Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], September 8 (ANI): Governor of Mizoram General V K Singh (Retd) and Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma on Monday discussed various development works in Mizoram and the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After arriving from Delhi, the Chief Minister met the Governor at Raj Bhavan, where they spoke on initiatives for the state's progress, including the inauguration of the Bairabi-Sairang railway line.

In connection with the visit, Home Minister Pu K Sapdanga chaired a review meeting at the Secretariat Conference Hall, MINECO, to finalise arrangements for the Prime Minister's arrival on September 13, when he will inaugurate the Sairang Railway Station. Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena highlighted the ongoing works, while the Home Minister stressed that the event, a milestone in linking Mizoram more closely with the rest of India, must be conducted smoothly and successfully.

The meeting also reviewed arrangements for security, hospitality, and logistics at Lengpui Airport, Sairang Railway Station, Thuampui Helipad, and Aizawl Lammual, along with medical facilities, crowd management, and cultural programmes to welcome the Prime Minister.

Earlier, Governor Gen (Retd) V K Singh underlined the need for rapid digitisation, broadband connectivity, highways and improved physical infrastructure in the Northeast, saying that the region's full integration is vital not only for India's growth but also as a gateway to Southeast Asia.

In a pre-recorded message delivered at a conference on the contribution and potential of the Northeast in Viksit Bharat, Singh said, "We need digitisation in the Northeast. We need broadband and highways. We need physical infrastructure in terms of better roads, which cut down travel time."

He added, "Once these essentials are ensured, you will find the Northeast fully integrated, because it is not only our gateway to Southeast Asia but also an area rich in natural and human resources."

The Governor stressed that while several projects had already been set in motion, consistent policies and long-term planning were key to addressing challenges in the region.

He pointed to the importance of rail connectivity, noting the progress made with services extending closer to airports and the upcoming expansion under the Kaladan project.

Singh called for an "Arjun-like focus" on essentials, asserting that ethnic and group-related issues needed pragmatic handling to build lasting integration. "The Northeast is rich in resources and has the potential to make a significant difference to the progress of the entire region as well as the country," he said. (ANI)

