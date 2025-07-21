New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Government on Monday agreed to a 16-hour discussion in the Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor and Pahalgam terror attack, and it is likely to be taken up next week, even as the opposition insisted that it should start this week itself and Prime Minister Narendra Modi must reply.

At the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), attended by members of different parties and chaired by Speaker Om Birla, sources said that the government representatives noted that PM Modi is leaving on a foreign visit this week, and a debate when he is present in the House is possible only next week.

Also Read | Parliament Monsoon Session: Rajya Sabha Passes Bills of Lading 2025 To Replace 169-Year-Old Shipping Law.

Asked if the government's stand means that Modi may speak on the issue in the House, official sources said no decision has been taken yet.

The prime minister met his senior Cabinet colleagues who later held deliberations among themselves on the ruling alliance's strategy.

Also Read | Mumbai Horror: 62-Year-Old Man Sexually Abuses 2 Teen Girls, Rapes Woman on Pretext of Giving Jobs; Arrested.

Opposition members protested at the BAC meeting that the government's agenda for this week did not mention their demand for a debate on the issue.

They said the home minister and the defence minister should also be present during the discussion.

Some opposition members also called for a debate on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and the situation in Manipur.

With the impasse continuing, the Lower House was adjourned for the day as protesting opposition members disrupted proceedings.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi later slammed the government for not including the opposition's demand for a discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor in this week's agenda.

Speaking to reporters, he accused the government of double standards, saying it does not follow what it claims in public.

"The government is listing its bills but is not ready to prioritise an issue on which the entire nation wants to hear from Parliament," he said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)