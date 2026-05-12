Why Are Gujarat Titans Wearing Lavender Jersey in IPL 2026 Match vs SRH? Know Reason

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Gujarat Titans (GT) have taken to the field in a distinct lavender-coloured kit for their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The change from their signature navy blue attire is part of a dedicated annual initiative by the franchise to promote health awareness and social responsibility. You Can Follow Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Scorecard.

The use of the lavender jersey is a central element of the team’s campaign. The colour lavender is globally recognised as a symbol representing all types of cancer, and the team’s gesture is aimed at highlighting the significance of early detection and the ongoing fight against the disease.

The Meaning Behind GT Lavender Jersey

The decision to wear lavender is intended to spark conversations regarding cancer prevention and the necessity of regular health screenings. According to the franchise, the initiative seeks to educate fans and the wider public about the lifestyle changes and medical check-ups that can reduce the risk of various forms of cancer. Impact Subs in Today's IPL Match for Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

By donning the special kit during a high-visibility match, the Gujarat Titans aim to use their platform to reach millions of viewers. The franchise has consistently emphasised that the campaign is not merely about the aesthetics of the jersey, but about supporting patients, survivors, and their families through a visible show of solidarity.

A Continuing Tradition

This marks the third consecutive season that the Gujarat Titans have adopted the lavender kit for a specific home fixture. The tradition began during the 2024 season and has become a staple of the team’s calendar. In previous years, the team has collaborated with local healthcare providers and non-governmental organisations to provide further resources and information during the "Lavender Match."

The franchise typically chooses a high-profile home game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for this initiative to ensure maximum impact. The players and coaching staff have often expressed their pride in participating in the campaign, noting the personal importance of the cause to many within the sporting community.

Gujarat Titans Lavender Jersey

Today, we play with all heart to support the fight against cancer 💟 pic.twitter.com/usqKBxmZRw — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 12, 2026

On the field, the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad remains a critical fixture for Gujarat’s standing in the IPL 2026 points table. Currently sitting in the top three with 14 points, a victory tonight would significantly bolster their chances of securing a top-two finish.

While the lavender kit serves a philanthropic purpose, the team remains focused on maintaining their strong form as the tournament enters its final league stages. Sunrisers Hyderabad, also on 14 points, provide a formidable challenge in what is essentially a battle for dominance at the top of the standings.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 08:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).