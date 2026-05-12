Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to feature for Al-Nassr in their critical Saudi Pro League fixture against Al-Hilal tonight, Tuesday, 12 May 2026. The match, held at Al-Awwal Park, is being widely viewed as a title-deciding encounter, with Ronaldo’s side currently leading the table. The Portuguese forward, who has been in prolific form throughout the 2025–26 campaign, recently issued a personal message to supporters, urging them to pack the stadium for what could be a historic night for the Riyadh-based club. Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram Bot Purge: Football Icon Loses Followers in Meta Cleanup.

Title Implications and Team Form

Al-Nassr currently sits in first place with 82 points from 32 matches. A victory tonight against their city rivals would mathematically secure the league title, ending a trophy drought that stretches back to 2019.

Al-Hilal, however, remains a formidable threat. They occupy second place with 77 points but hold a crucial game in hand over the league leaders. A win for the visitors would significantly tighten the race as the season enters its final weeks. Did Cristiano Ronaldo Like Virat Kohli's Instagram Post? Here's the Fact Check.

Predicted Lineups and Key Players

Ronaldo is expected to spearhead an Al-Nassr attack that has been the most prolific in the league this season, scoring 86 goals so far. He is likely to be joined in the starting XI by fellow international stars, including João Félix and Sadio Mané.

For Al-Hilal, the focus will be on their defensive discipline and the threat posed by former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema. The predicted lineups for tonight’s derby are as follows:

Al-Nassr Expected XI: David Ospina; Sultan Al-Ghannam, Aymeric Laporte, Ali Lajami, Alex Telles; Marcelo Brozovic, Otavio, Sadio Mané, João Félix; Anderson Talisca, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al-Hilal Expected XI: Yassine Bounou; Kalidou Koulibaly, Ali Al-Bulayhi, Yasir Al-Shahrani, Saud Abdulhamid; Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinković-Savić; Malcom, Salem Al-Dawsari, Aleksandar Mitrović, Karim Benzema. Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal Match Details and Venue

The Riyadh Derby is scheduled for a 19:00 local time kick-off (21:30 IST) at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh. The 25,000-capacity venue has been a fortress for Al-Nassr this season, with the club winning 14 of their 15 home league matches.

Officials are expecting a capacity crowd as fans gather to see if Ronaldo can secure his first major domestic league title in Saudi Arabia. With both teams boasting elite passing accuracy and attacking firepower, the match is anticipated to be decided by fine margins in the final third.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 09:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).