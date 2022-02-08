New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) The Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), an NGO which aims to strengthen training, research and policy development in public health, has been allowed to receive foreign funding, four years after the government barred it from doing so.

This was disclosed by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai while replying a written question in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Since November, 2021, the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) certificate of PHFI, New Delhi and Missionaries of Charity (MoC), Kolkata was renewed by way of revision, he said.

While MoC's cancellation of the FCRA registration in December 2021 was withdrawn by the Union Home Ministry within days, the ban on PHFI receiving foreign funding was imposed in 2017.

In 2018, tPHFI was put in the prior permission category, meaning the NGO has to take advance sanction from the Home Ministry before receiving any funds from abroad.

