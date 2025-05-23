New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) The Cabinet Secretariat on Friday cautioned people about a fake recruitment advertisement being circulated online and clarified that no official notification has been issued for the recruitment of Field Assistant (GD).

The Cabinet Secretariat in a statement said it has come to its notice that a fraudulent advertisement regarding the recruitment of 1,736 posts of Field Assistant (GD) is being circulated online.

Additionally, reports indicate that fake admit cards for the alleged written examination linked to this fake recruitment are also being disseminated.

"The Cabinet Secretariat categorically denies any such recruitment advertisement and clarifies that no official notification for the recruitment of Field Assistant (GD) has been issued," the statement said.

The public is advised to exercise caution and verify any recruitment-related information only through the official channels of the Cabinet Secretariat or the Government of India, it added.

