New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) The Centre has collaborated with the Council of Architecture (COA) aimed at promoting inclusivity and accessibility for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in public spaces and buildings.

In a statement, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the COA and joint workshops, seminars, and training programmes would be conducted under it.

These initiatives will also incorporate mandatory course modules in the Bachelor of Architecture curriculum, fostering awareness about creating accessible environments for PwDs.

As part of this partnership, COA and DEPwD recently concluded a certified 'Training of Master Trainers on Universal Accessibility'.

The primary objective of this two-phase training programme was to empower architects and academicians to serve as access auditors in the built environment, the statement said.

The first phase of the workshop took place online in September 2023, while the second phase was held on March 11-12. Participants engaged in hands-on exercises, including access audits of buildings, to enhance practical skills and understanding.

