Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 10 (ANI): Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda handed over house title deeds to homeless beneficiaries in the state on Thursday and said that the government is committed to providing housing to all the homeless poor adding that they are sincerely working towards this goal.

"Our resolution is to provide housing to all the homeless and poor, and our government is sincerely working towards this goal. It is truly a moment of immense pleasure and satisfaction for me personally to hand over house title deeds to homeless beneficiaries today," Byre Gowda said.248 houses were constructed and distributed to the deserving poor under the NURM-BSUP scheme through the Karnataka Slum Development Board in Survey No-109 of Byatarayanpura Assembly Constituency.Revenue Minister Gowda distributed the title deeds to all the beneficiaries at the Byatarayanpura JC office on Thursday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said, "House is a very important need for those who live in big cities. Owning a house gives a kind of emotional relief and comfort and our wish is that everyone should have that feeling of relief and comfort. However, it is not so easy for the poor to own property in a city like Bengaluru. Therefore, it is really a very happy thing to build houses for as many people as we can"."Actually, this place was encroached upon a few years ago. The illegal encroachers were vacated from there and the land was protected by fencing the place. Later, a bore well was installed, and a shed was also put up with an electricity connection for the benefit of the washermen," he added.

Expressing his happiness while distributing house title deeds to homeless beneficiaries, Gowda said that this work is really satisfying."This land was carefully protected from encroachers. Now 248 houses are built in the same place with the help of a slum development board and are being given to the poor and deserving. This work is really satisfying," he said. (ANI)

