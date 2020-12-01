Panaji, Dec 1 (PTI) Facing stiff protests from churches and the Opposition, the BJP government in Goa on Tuesday scrapped a proposal seeking inclusion of Old Goa panchayat area into the Greater Panaji Planning and Development Authority (GPPDA).

Issuing a statement, Goa Town and Country Planning Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar said he had also taken into consideration the sentiments expressed by some religious bodies to drop the proposal.

Also Read | GHMC Election 2020: With Low Voter Turnout, Hyderabad Local Body Polls Receive Lukewarm Response.

Churches and opposition parties had raised objection to proposed inclusion of Old Goa area into the GPPDA fearing such move will clear the way for highrise buildings to come up in the area dotted with several churches notified as UNESCO heritage sites.

"The Town and Country Planning department has studied in detail the proposal sent by Old Goa village panchayat to include some areas under it in the GPPDA. I have also taken into consideration the sentiments expressed by religious bodies," the minister stated.

Also Read | Supreme Court Says Will Clarify Position on Homeopathic Preventive Treatment for COVID-19, Reserves Verdict.

"I have discussed the issue with chief minister Pramod Sawant. In order to maintain the sanctity of shrines, (we) came to the conclusion that the proposal of further extending the Kadamba planning area need to be scrapped. The proposal seeking inclusion of more area under the GPPDA stands dropped," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)