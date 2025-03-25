New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): The government of India is committed to the construction and modernization of critical border infrastructure, such as fencing, border outposts, floodlights and roads, to enhance security along international borders, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai shared this information in a written reply, to questions on border security.

The question asked was, "Whether the Government faces delays in constructing critical border infrastructure like fencing, outposts and reads due to funding shortages and inter-agency disputes. If so, the steps being taken to expedite these projects, especially along sensitive borders like India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh"

The MoS in his reply stated, "The government of India is committed to the construction and modernization of critical border infrastructure, such as fencing, border outposts, floodlights and roads, to enhance security along international borders. The Ministry conducts regular reviews with executing agencies and State Governments/UT Administrations to ensure timely completion of border infrastructure projects."

He further added, "Additionally, dedicated State-Level Steering Committees periodically review the progress of border works along the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders to facilitate smooth execution."

A second question posed to the Mos Home asked, "The manner in which the Ministry plans to address these vulnerabilities which compromise national security?"

In his written reply the MoS stated, "A comprehensive and multi-pronged approach has been adopted to strengthen border security and address potential challenges. This includes detailed vulnerability mapping, deployment of additional manpower, and the use of specialized surveillance equipment which have been installed at strategic locations."

"Apart from the above, measures such as round-the-clock patrolling, anti-tunneling exercises, and installation of border floodlights and security fences ensure robust security mechanisms at international borders," the MoS further stated.

Earlier, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai shared the information in a written reply, stating that the 2,601 Bangladeshis were apprehended between January 1, 2024, and January 31, 2025. (ANI)

