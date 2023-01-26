New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Thursday while speaking about the Padma awardees said that the government is impartial in honouring people.

The minister told ANI, "The government is impartial in honouring the people for their contribution. Like Mulayam Singh Yadav ji had a great contribution towards the socialist movement, so he should be honoured. It is the duty of the government to pay respect to the people who have dedicated themselves and worked hard."

Also Read | Delhi Mayor Election 2023: AAP Moves Supreme Court Seeking Time-Bound MCD Mayoral Polls, Barring Aldermen From Voting.

"I applaud the government for taking such a decision. We are not politicising the Padma awards. The government gives Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan to honour the people's hard work in different fields," added the president of the Republican Party of India (Athawale).

On being asked about the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), who didn't attend the Republic Day celebration at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad today, Athawale said, "It is very surprising as well as a serious situation. Being the Chief Minister of a state, KCR should have come. When the CM of a state doesn't attend the Republic Day celebration, it is very insulting. I think his absence from the event should be investigated."

Also Read | Dog Attack in US: Minor Boy Mauled to Death by Four Canines in Idaho, Mother Injured While Saving Him.

Speaking about the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), Athawale stated that the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis has initiated a discussion about the same.

"After a proper analysis on the subject, the government would take the work of OPS forward," added Athawale.

The list released by the government of India includes the names of 106 recipients of the Padma awards which comprise six Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri awards. Nineteen of the awardees are women. There are seven posthumous awardees.

The Awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activities such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service.

'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field.

The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year. The awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March and April every year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)