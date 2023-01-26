New York, January 26: In a tragic incident, a 7-year-old boy died after being attacked by a pack of four dogs in Idaho, US. The boy's mother, who tried to save him, also sustained serious injuries in the attack. The horrifying incident took place on Saturday evening in Fort Hall. The deceased boy was identified as Kellan, while his mother is Emily Islas (39). US Horror: School Boy Mauled by Three Pit Bulls in Georgia, Dogs Tear 70% of His Scalp.

The boy and his mother were then taken to the Portneuf Medical Center where Kellan was later pronounced dead. According to a report published by the Daily Star, the mother jumped in to save the boy from dogs and laid on top of her unconscious son to protect him. She suffered nerve damage, a ruptured artery in her right arm, and damage to the back of her head, left arm, and back as dogs ravaged the duo. Islas remains in the ICU as her treatment is underway. Noida Horror: Stray Dog Mauls Child to Death, Tears Out Intestines of Infant in Lotus Boulevard Society (Video).

The four dogs, including two Rottweilers, reportedly belong to neighbours Benjamin and Juliana Wolfchild. The neighbours, however, were not around when the dog attack took place. All four dogs involved in the incident were put down after the violent attack, the report added.

