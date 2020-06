India News | Govt Must Take Parties, Country into Confidence over Situation on Border with China: Cong

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) The Congress on Monday asked the government to take all political parties and the country into confidence over restoration of the status quo ante on the border with China.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said there can be no compromise on India's security and territorial integrity and posed a set of questions to the government on the situation at the border in Ladakh.

He questioned the "silence" of the government on the "brazen Chinese transgression" into Indian territory.

The Congress leader also expressed concern over issues raised by Nepal and hoped the government would find a lasting solution to it.

Troops of India and China were engaged in a major standoff for over three weeks in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh, in what is turning out to be the biggest confrontation between the two countries after the Doklam episode in 2017.

