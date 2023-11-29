India News | Govt Says 125 New Projects Taken Up for Exploration of Critical Minerals

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The government on Wednesday said 125 new projects have been taken up in the current financial year for exploration of critical minerals.

Agency News PTI| Nov 29, 2023 07:02 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Govt Says 125 New Projects Taken Up for Exploration of Critical Minerals
India | Representational Image

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The government on Wednesday said 125 new projects have been taken up in the current financial year for exploration of critical minerals.

There is high demand for critical and strategic minerals, and the demand is usually met by imports. Critical minerals are used in various sectors, including renewable energy, defence, and agriculture.

Also Read | Bengaluru Medical Apathy: Non-Availability of Bed at Nimhans Leads to Death of 1.5-Year-Old Boy.

"I am happy to announce that this financial year, we have taken up 125 new projects for exploration of critical minerals," Mines Secretary V L Kantha Rao said at an event here.

Further, he said the government is offering an incentive of 25 per cent on discovery of critical minerals by exploration agencies.

Also Read | Bihar Minister Ratnesh Sada Asks His Supporter To Burn Effigies of Cabinet Colleague Ashok Choudhary in a Viral Audio Clip.

Recently, 24 minerals were notified as critical and strategic minerals through an amendment in the mining rule.

India has committed to achieving 50 per cent of cumulative installed electric power capacity from non-fossil sources by 2030.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like ng Expert, Offers Prayers at Temple of Local Deity After Successful Rescue Operation at Silkyara Tunnel (Watch Video)
  • Festivals
    December 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: World AIDS Day, Christmas, Winter Solstice; Get Complete List of Important Dates in the Last Month of the Year December 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: World AIDS Day, Christmas, Winter Solstice; Get Complete List of Important Dates in the Last Month of the Year
  • Videos
    Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Stage Set For Polling On November 30, Over 2,000 Candidates In Fray For 119 Seats Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Stage Set For Polling On November 30, Over 2,000 Candidates In Fray For 119 Seats
    • Close
    Search

    India News | Govt Says 125 New Projects Taken Up for Exploration of Critical Minerals

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The government on Wednesday said 125 new projects have been taken up in the current financial year for exploration of critical minerals.

    Agency News PTI| Nov 29, 2023 07:02 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Govt Says 125 New Projects Taken Up for Exploration of Critical Minerals
    India | Representational Image

    New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The government on Wednesday said 125 new projects have been taken up in the current financial year for exploration of critical minerals.

    There is high demand for critical and strategic minerals, and the demand is usually met by imports. Critical minerals are used in various sectors, including renewable energy, defence, and agriculture.

    Also Read | Bengaluru Medical Apathy: Non-Availability of Bed at Nimhans Leads to Death of 1.5-Year-Old Boy.

    "I am happy to announce that this financial year, we have taken up 125 new projects for exploration of critical minerals," Mines Secretary V L Kantha Rao said at an event here.

    Further, he said the government is offering an incentive of 25 per cent on discovery of critical minerals by exploration agencies.

    Also Read | Bihar Minister Ratnesh Sada Asks His Supporter To Burn Effigies of Cabinet Colleague Ashok Choudhary in a Viral Audio Clip.

    Recently, 24 minerals were notified as critical and strategic minerals through an amendment in the mining rule.

    India has committed to achieving 50 per cent of cumulative installed electric power capacity from non-fossil sources by 2030.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    A+
    A-
    India News | Govt Says 125 New Projects Taken Up for Exploration of Critical Minerals
    India | Representational Image

    New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The government on Wednesday said 125 new projects have been taken up in the current financial year for exploration of critical minerals.

    There is high demand for critical and strategic minerals, and the demand is usually met by imports. Critical minerals are used in various sectors, including renewable energy, defence, and agriculture.

    Also Read | Bengaluru Medical Apathy: Non-Availability of Bed at Nimhans Leads to Death of 1.5-Year-Old Boy.

    "I am happy to announce that this financial year, we have taken up 125 new projects for exploration of critical minerals," Mines Secretary V L Kantha Rao said at an event here.

    Further, he said the government is offering an incentive of 25 per cent on discovery of critical minerals by exploration agencies.

    Also Read | Bihar Minister Ratnesh Sada Asks His Supporter To Burn Effigies of Cabinet Colleague Ashok Choudhary in a Viral Audio Clip.

    Recently, 24 minerals were notified as critical and strategic minerals through an amendment in the mining rule.

    India has committed to achieving 50 per cent of cumulative installed electric power capacity from non-fossil sources by 2030.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Sports
    200K+ searches
    BAN vs NZ
    100K+ searches
    Barcelona vs Porto
    100K+ searches
    Charlie Munger
    100K+ searches
    Man City vs RB Leipzig
    100K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Sports
    200K+ searches
    BAN vs NZ
    100K+ searches
    Barcelona vs Porto
    100K+ searches
    Charlie Munger
    100K+ searches
    Man City vs RB Leipzig
    100K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Change Value Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00 Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00 Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
    -->
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot