Patna, November 29: Bihar SC/ST Welfare Minister Ratnesh Sada was caught in a row after a purported clip of his telephonic conversation, where he slams a fellow minister, went viral on the social media on Wednesday.

As per the audio, whose authenticity IANS cannot confirm, a person, who claimed to be a supporter, told Sada that he was feeling bad ever since Building Construction minister Ashok Choudhary pulled his hand and asked to sit as Sada was delivering speech from the stage of Bhim Sansad in Patna on Sunday.

Sada, in response, reportedly asked that supporter to burn the effigies of Ashok Choudhary and write against him. He said this twice as per telephonic conversation clip going viral on social media. Bihar Shocker: Man Killed for Stealing Cauliflower From Agricultural Field in East Champaran District, Accused Absconding.

Viral Audio Clip of Bihar Minister Ratnesh Sada

Asked about the issue, Rural Development Minister Shrawan Kumar said: "I am not aware of the matter between Ashok Choudhary and Ratnesh Sada. If any such matter has happened, the party will ask for clarification from him. It is not right to say anything against fellow party leaders. The party top leadership will sit with Ashok Choudhary and Ratnesh Sada and ask them to clear their matter. Bihar Road Accident: Three on Bike Killed After Collision With Police Jeep in Nalanda.

"If any such incident happened here, we would first sort out the problem. Taking action is the second stage. They are our colleagues and we have to focus on the 2024 Lok Sabha poll."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2023 06:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).