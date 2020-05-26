India News | Govt Schools in Bengaluru's Malleshwaram to Soon Be Exposed to E-learning: K'taka Deputy CM

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 26 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan on Monday said that the students in government schools in Malleshwaram here will soon be exposed to e-learning, besides ensuring overall development.

Narayan, who is also the local MLA, held a meeting with experts to introduce e-learning and adopt technology to ensure overall growth of students in 22 government schools in Malleshwaram.

"Teaching in government schools should be on par with private schools. With this intention, we want to give stress on technology. It is also our intention to increase more admissions in government schools,'' Narayan said.

On the subject of smartboard teaching, he stated that it would be beneficial for both teachers and students.

"This will not only enhance skills of teachers but also the learning abilities of students,'' Narayan added.

The Deputy Chief Minister further stated that there will be an audio-visual room in every government school in Malleshwaram, where science and technology classes will be conducted using a smartboard.

With regard to the implementation of subject-based teaching, which would be focusing on imparting practical knowledge, Narayan said, "New teaching will give stress on practical learning. Besides this, preference will also be given on learning social sciences. If we stress on proper washing of hands for three months, it would become a habit for life."

The Deputy Chief Minister said that more English medium schools will be started in Malleshwaram.

"Already the are six English medium government schools here. We plan to open at least two to three English medium schools. Efforts will be made to obtain permission for it,'' Narayan further said. (ANI)

