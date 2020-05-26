Rajasthan Shocker: 13-Year Old Dalit Girl Becomes Pregnant After Being Gangraped by Three Men in Bharatpur District, Case Registered

Say No to Sexual Assault. (Photo Credits: File Image)

Bharatpur, May 25: In another incident of sexual assault, a 13-year-old Dalit girl became pregnant after she was allegedly gangraped by three men in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan. The girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by the men almost four months ago. The girl is now 17-weeks pregnant. The complained has been registered against the three accused by the parents of the girl on Monday. The three men are residents of the girl's village.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the matter came to light after the girl complained about of abdominal pain. She was taken to a hospital on Saturday. In the FIR filed against the three men, it was mentioned that the three men dragged the girl to a mustard field in a village under the Kaman police station and there they gagged her and gang-raped her.

As per the girl’s mother, she was taken to a private hospital in Kaman after she complained of abdominal pain on May 23. In the ultrasound examination, it was found that the girl was 17-weeks pregnant. The rape survivor then told her parents about the sexual assault. The girl will be taken to a Magistrate on Tuesday for recording her statement.

“Her medical examination was done today; the report will come on Tuesday. We will also take her to a magistrate on Tuesday for her statement under section 164 of the CrPC,” reported the media house quoting Kaman circle officer Devendra Singh Rajawat as saying. All the accused are currently absconding. Police have launched the manhunt operation to nab them.