Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Issues Domestic Flight Schedule For May 26 & 27, Check Details

Passengers reaching Mumbai Airports as flights resume operations on Monday(Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, May 25: Domestic flight services resumed in India on Monday, May 25 after suspension of two months. Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will handle maximum 50 flights daily - 25 incoming and 25 outgoing. The Mumbai airport also released a schedule of flights for May 26 and 27 for the convenience of passengers. 5-Year-Old Boy Travels Alone on Flight From Delhi to Bengaluru, Meets Mother After 3 Months; See Pics.

The CSMIA also asked passengers to follow the schedule to avoid any confusion. On May 26, the airport will operate 44 flights - 22 incoming and 22 outgoing. Meanwhile, on May 27, 50 flights will be operated from the airport to cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Ahmedabad and Patna. Out the total flights to be operated on Wednesday, 25 will be incoming. Click here for the schedule:

Here Is the Schedule for May 26:

Airline Sector Flight No. Arr time Dep Time Air Asia India Bangalore 304 12:35:00 335 18:35:00 Delhi 0883 18:20:00 0884 19:30:00 Air India Bangalore 639 10:30:00 640 08:35:00 Delhi 537 19:30:00 538 21:30:00 Alliance Air Diu 625 07:30:00 626 13:50:00 Indigo Ahmedabad 213 16:15:00 6834 08:55:00 Bhubaneswar 375 19:30:00 598 14:05:00 Dehradun 257 15:25:00 533 10:05:00 Delhi 439 18:35:00 755 17:40:00 129 20:10:00 248 21:10:00 Guwahati 433 21:15:00 958 13:45:00 Lucknow 685 08:20:00 5317 13:55:00 Nagpur 297 13:00:00 5325 09:15:00 Patna 5373 06:45:00 5374 12:25:00 Ranchi 5316 12:00:00 6179 06:30:00 SpiceJet Bangalore 438 09:40:00 497 08:55:00 Delhi 8152 07:20:00 8723 10:40:00 Gorakhpur 415 17:05:00 438 10:55:00 Patna 258 09:55:00 284 15:45:00 Varanasi 246 14:05:00 247 19:05:00 Vistara Delhi 933 17:30:00 944 14:15:00 994 11:15:00 995 12:30:00

Here Is the Schedule for May 27:

Airline Sector Flight No. Arr time Dep Time Air Asia India Delhi 0883 18:20:00 0884 19:30:00 Kochi 0325 13:20:00 0326 17:40:00 9181 07:10:00 9182 12:20:00 Air India Ahmedabad 614 09:55:00 986 06:15:00 Delhi 537 19:30:00 538 21:30:00 Alliance Air Diu 625 07:30:00 626 13:50:00 Indigo Allahabad 5914 12:45:00 5915 17:45:00 Bangalore 5334 09:40:00 5354 10:30:00 Chandigarh 264 14:40:00 495 09:00:00 Delhi 439 18:35:00 755 17:40:00 129 20:10:00 248 21:10:00 Hyderabad 5375 15:40:00 5376 19:25:00 Jaipur 218 08:25:00 998 14:05:00 Lucknow 685 08:20:00 5317 13:55:00 Nagpur 297 13:00:00 5325 09:15:00 Patna 5373 06:45:00 5374 12:25:00 Varanasi 578 11:45:00 579 16:55:00 SpiceJet Bangalore 438 09:40:00 497 08:55:00 Delhi 8152 07:20:00 8723 10:40:00 Gorakhpur 415 17:05:00 438 10:55:00 Patna 258 09:55:00 284 15:45:00 Varanasi 246 14:05:00 247 19:05:00 Vistara Bangalore 863 09:00:00 864 13:30:00 Delhi 933 17:30:00 994 11:15:00 Hyderabad 877 10:15:00 878 14:15:00

On the first day of the resumption of air travel in the country, a total of 532 flights were operated. In these flights, 39,231 travelled to their destinations. However, the resumption of flight services did face some initial hiccups as passengers were seen harried across airports, including the national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) after many domestic flights were cancelled due to the limit on arrivals and departures by state governments.

According to reports around 80 flights were cancelled on Monday. Passengers travelling from Mumbai also faced inconvenience as some of the flights also got cancelled from Mumbai Airport. Passenger air services were suspended on March 25 due to the nationwide lockdown to check the Covid-19 spread.