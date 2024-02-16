New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) The Centre has constituted a tribunal headed by a Delhi High Court judge to adjudicate whether there is sufficient cause for declaring the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) as a banned group under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

On January 29, the central government had extended the ban imposed on the SIMI for five more years.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal ED Summons: Delhi CM Likely To Appear Before Court on February 17 in Case of Evading Enforcement Directorate Summons.

"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 5 read with sub-section (1) of section 4 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central Government hereby constitutes the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal consisting of Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, Judge, High Court of Delhi, for the purpose of adjudicating whether or not there is sufficient cause for declaring the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) as an unlawful association," the home ministry said in a notification.

While extending the ban on SIMI, the government had said the group has been involved in fomenting terrorism and disturbing peace and communal harmony in the country.

Also Read | Extortion in Thane: Man Caught Red-Handed by Anti-Extortion Cell in Navi Mumbai While Trying To Extort Rs One Crore From Uncle.

As many as 10 states -- Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh -- have recommended declaring SIMI as an "unlawful association" under the provisions of the UAPA.

The SIMI was first declared outlawed in 2001 when the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government was in power and since then the ban has been extended periodically.

The SIMI has been continuing its subversive activities and re-organising its activists who are still absconding, it is disrupting the secular fabric of the country by polluting the minds of the people by creating communal, disharmony, propagating anti-national sentiments and escalating secessionism by supporting militancy and undertaking activities which are prejudicial to the integrity and security of the country, the home ministry said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)