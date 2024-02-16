Mumbai, February 16: The Thane police recently arrested a man for allegedly trying to extort Rs 1 crore from his uncle. The accused, identified as Mangesh Arun Thorat (29), was arrested by the anti-extortion cell after he was caught red-handed while attempting to extort the money. The incident came to light after a complaint was filed by Subhash Ramchandra Tupe and his wife, Jayashree Tupe.

In their complaint, the husband-wife duo said that Jayashree provided a personal loan of Rs 61 lakh to Thorat, which the accused failed to repay, reports Hindustan Times. Furthermore, Jayashree Tupe gave Rs 1.25 crore to builder Punit Kumar for business purposes. The money was provided based on a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between them. Mumbai: Man Fakes His Own Kidnapping To Implicate Loan Sharks After Recovery Agent Harasses and Threatens Him Over Repayment; Arrested.

However, when the builder did not return the amount, Jayashree entrusted the job of recovering the money to Thorat. She also paid Rs 5 lakh to him as an advance in order to recover the money from the builder. An officer said that Thorat failed to recover the money from the builder. The officer also stated that later, Thorat threatened his uncle and aunt.

The accused told them that he would report the transaction to the Anti-Corruption Bureau and demanded Rs 1 crore from them. Attempts were made to resolve the issue within the family, but Thorat did not listen and continued to demand money and threaten them. Following this, the couple approached cops and lodged a complaint against Thorat. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Kills 11-Year-Old Daughter, Later Tries To Die By Suicide in Borivali; Case Registered.

Acting on their complaint, the police laid a trap and caught Thorat red-handed while he was accepting the extortion amount of one crore. The accused has been arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and has been remanded into police custody.

