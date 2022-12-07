Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 7 (ANI): After the abrogation of Article 370, several government initiatives are being taken in Jammu and Kashmir to encourage youth and bring about a socio-economic transformation.

Mission Youth, an initiative by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, is one such scheme focusing on encouraging, engaging and mobilizing young volunteers of J-K to support the government's efforts for the socio-economic transformation.

Speaking about the initiative, an official said, "Youth Clubs provide an opportunity for the young generation of J-K to contribute to the society and achieve self-growth under the 'Mission Youth initiative".

"As energetic and vibrant partners of Panchayats and district administration, these clubs are ensuring that governance effectively reaches the grassroots level", the official further stated.

The official further added, "Through these Youth Clubs, Government is not only generating awareness about various employment and self-employment schemes but also uniting young men and women of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir to pursue their dreams".

"Youth's commitment to social service, and national integration provides the foundation of developed J&K", the official said adding, "These Clubs are unique not only by virtue of their composition but also in providing leadership in different sectors and entrepreneurship commitment."

"More than 74,000 members have become a beacon of hope for thousands of others. Youth are now active partners in the process of building a peaceful and prosperous J-K," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that more than 74,771 youths from 20 districts have joined the Youth Clubs, which are playing a significant role in providing youth with an opportunity to work through real challenges and make meaningful changes. A total of 4,522 Youth Clubs have been constituted across 20 districts with a maximum of 9,000 youths enrolled in the Poonch district.

"Young people in these clubs, who volunteer, regularly develop a civic identity, as leaders and change-makers and therefore become more socially active. They also learn new social skills like collaboration and problem-solving that are vital to succeed in academics, the workplace and their personal lives. Thus, Youth Clubs are playing a pivotal role in creating lifelong change among youth and result in their overall personality development, which happens to be the core agenda of Mission Youth," the official further stated.

Pertinently, the initiative of the Youth Club was approved by the governing body of Mission Youth, headed by the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha in its first meeting held on June 17, 2021. (ANI)

