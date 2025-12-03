New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday said the government was taking every step to ensure safe working conditions, separate accommodation facilities, and gender-sensitive operational protocols for women personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

Nityanand Rai said, "In January 2016, it was decided to reserve 33 per cent posts at the Constable level for being filled up by women in the CRPF to begin with, and 14-15 per cent posts at the Constable level in border guarding forces. The Government is taking every step to ensure safe working conditions, separate accommodation facilities, and gender-sensitive operational protocols for women CAPF personnel."

He further said that women CAPF personnel were being provided separate accommodation, barracks, a rest room-cum-changing room and separate toilets.

"They are being provided separate accommodation/barracks, a rest room-cum-changing room and separate toilets. Creches and Day Care Centres have also been established to care for their children. There is also a provision for women-centric medical support to address women-specific health issues, and Women Help Desks and confidential complaint mechanisms to address grievances related to sexual harassment," he said.

"To form a conducive environment, regular gender sensitisation workshops are conducted. As part of operational protocol, women personnel are generally deployed in a section strength or in buddy pairs. Flexible time and shift systems are being adopted wherever possible," he further added.

Earlier, Nityanand Rai on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply that the Bharat Ke Veer Trust ensures that the NoK (Next of Kin) of martyrs get a minimum of Rs One Crore from all entitlements.

MoS Home Nityanand Rai, in a written reply to the question of Dinesh Sharma, Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh, informed the Upper House that the Bharat Ke Veer portal was launched in 2017 and Bharat Ke Veer Trust was established in 2018. Through the Bharat Ke Veer portal, financial assistance of Rs 25 Lakh, in addition to other financial entitlements, is being provided to the NoKs of martyrs.

"The Bharat Ke Veer Trust ensures that NoK of martyrs get a minimum of Rs 01 Crore from all entitlements. Parents of married martyrs are also provided financial assistance of Rs 10 Lakh from "Bharat Ke Veer" Trust," MoS Home added. (ANI)

